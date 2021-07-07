State of Play: what announcements? From Deathloop to Death Stranding, between rumors and confirmations









After a long sequence of indiscretions, the rumors that wanted a new Sony appointment to arrive finally proved to be well-founded, with the Japanese giant officially announcing the State of Play on Thursday 8 July. What to expect from this event? At the moment, the Sony team has already offered several certainties. For example, we know that Death loop , the new IP from Arkane and Bethesda, will be shown to the public again, but not only. The PlayStation team has decided to address the expectations of the public, also confirming several absences, with the show not hosting updates related to God of War 2, Horizon: Forbidden West, or PlayStation VR 2 . During the State of Play, which will last about 30 minutes, Sony has also promised news on the front of Indie titles and various Third Party productions. Entering the field of hypotheses, it is possible to imagine the presence of Kena: Bridge of Spirits, arriving in August on the market, but also of Little Devil Inside, absent from the scenes for a long time, despite a launch window identified in July 2021. The State of Play could also be a showcase to present new projects part of the PlayStation Indies program, which will soon see Where The Heart Leads debut.

It is more difficult to guess the State of Play program on the Third Party front. At the moment, it seems reasonable to assume the presence of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, with Kojima who in the reveal phase had guaranteed news ” within a few weeks “. It is also not to be excluded the presence of Forspoken or Final Fantasy XVI, both of which have already appeared in events signed by Sony. It is also impossible to ignore the rumors that they would like a new Silent Hill in development for PS5, especially after the announcement of a partnership between Konami and the Bloober Team. Finally, we mention the rumors that refer to the mysterious Tweet with which PlayStation Japan has mistakenly announced the acquisition of Bluepoint Studios by Sony: a simple oversight or something more?