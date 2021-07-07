Thursday, July 8, 2021
HomeGamingPS5 is by far the best-selling console in the UK in 2021
GamingNews

PS5 is by far the best-selling console in the UK in 2021

By Vimal Kumar
0
189




Reports have been clear for months: despite a stock shortage regime in place since its launch, PlayStation 5 is establishing itself month after month as the best-selling console in the UK. Further confirmation is provided by the data provided by Christopher Dring, head of GamesIndustry.biz, a site specializing in market analysis. The journalist revealed that in the first half of 2021 in the United Kingdom alone, a total of one million consoles were sold, a figure up 25% compared to the same period last year. Without the shortage of supplies, Dring points out, the number of consoles placed could have been even higher! The best-selling was “by far” PlayStation 5, followed by Nintendo Switch in second place and the Xbox Series X | S pairing on the bottom step of the podium (but not too far). Unfortunately, Dring didn’t give us more precise data, so we don’t know the exact number of units purchased for every single console. As far as game sales go, last week the best-selling in the UK was Mario Golf: Super Rush, followed by the stainless FIFA 21 (pushed hard by European fever), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing New Horizons, and Minecraft for Switch. Sixth position instead for Ratchet% Clank Rift Apart, the most recent exclusive for PS5.

Previous articleCOD Warzone and Cold War: a weekend of Double XP is coming to the Battle Pass
Next articleNi no Kuni, Fantasy Life and Professor Layton: the authors hire for a new RPG
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv