Nintendo Switch OLED and the new dock: can be purchased separately









Following the surprise diffusion of the Nintendo Switch OLED announcement trailer, some interesting new details emerge on the new hardware proposal of the Kyoto giant. In particular, consulted by the editorial staff of Digital Trends, the Nintendo America team confirmed that the new dock can be purchased separately. This means that players who already own Nintendo Switch will be able to opt for a replacement of this component only, without necessarily purchasing the entire Nintendo Switch OLED package. A circumstance made possible by the fact that the Big N has already confirmed the full compatibility of the Nintendo Switch OLED with the original model of the hybrid console. The spokesperson interviewed by the US portal also confirmed that the purchase option of the dock alone will be available in both colors proposed, namely black and white. Interesting detail, however, the hardware can only be purchased through the channels of the official Nintendo store. At least in the USA, therefore, the new dock will not be available on the shelves of large chains or other electronics stores: it remains to be verified what the policy adopted in the EU will be. At the moment, no details have been announced by Nintendo regarding the price of the Nintendo Switch OLED home console component.