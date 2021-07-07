Monster Hunter Stories 2, reviews: the first vote touches the perfect score!









With the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin featuring supporting characters who will join the protagonist on his adventure, it’s almost time for fans to immerse themselves in the Capcom title. A few days after the debut of the production, the first critical judgment arrives from Japan. The editorial staff of Famitsu, a well-known magazine of the Rising Sun, has in fact already published its own review of the game. Well, it seems that Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has hit the mark, with the title coming close to full marks. The four editors who had the opportunity to take up arms in preview have in fact assigned extremely high scores to the game. With 8/10, 9/10, and even a two 10/10, the new Monster Hunter Stories are generally earns a 36/40, equivalent to a 9/10.

It, therefore, seems that players waiting to discover the mystery behind the disappearance of the Rathalos will have something to enjoy. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, we remind you, will be available starting next Friday 9 July, with publication expected on Nintendo Switch and PC. In addition to the content accessible on Day One, Hunters and Hunters will then be able to continue their adventure thanks to the post-launch support for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin already promised by Capcom.