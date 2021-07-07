Gamelife has found anomalous similarities to its e-commerce site









We receive from Gamelife and publish a press release relating to the finding of anomalous similarities to the e-commerce site of the chain specializing in the sale of products dedicated to video games and entertainment. Cidiverte Spa, a leading distribution company in the electronic entertainment market, informs its users that it has found anomalous similarities with its e-commerce site game life.it in the gameofconsole.com site, apparently attributable to Gamestars Spa (legal entity not traceable in the Register of Companies and not otherwise identifiable, given that the gameofconsole.com website does not indicate the VAT number and contact information of the operator, as required by law). Pietro Giovanni Vago, Chairman of the Board of Directors, declares: “gameofconsole.com is not for any reason attributable and/or associated with our e-commerce site. In addition to the format, the lettering, and the colors of the site, entire sections have been resumed. that show images, texts, and data relating to Cidiverte Spa. In order to protect our brand, our intellectual property, and our customers, we will take legal action at the competent offices in order to ascertain any illegal acts and stop their continuation “.