Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier, the battle royale to the test: the opinion of the community









With the start of the first Beta session of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, the developers of the battle royale were able to collect the first feedback from the community. With the results obtained through the questionnaire administered to the participants, Square Enix was able to draw up a first report related to the reception of the mobile title. Summarized in a single report, the data outline the picture of production with overall more than satisfactory characteristics, with 57% of players judging Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier more fun than they initially thought. Less clear-cut opinions were instead found on the control system front, which 50% of the testers found slightly complex at the first approach. With 16% judging it too complex, Square Enix has guaranteed it will work hard to make battle royale more accessible. The team also promises improvements regarding the differentiation of the different fighting styles, with the aim of proposing even more incisive distinctions.

In suggesting improvements for the final version of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier, the community focused 38% on the movement and control system of the character, 21% on the weapon control system, and 13% on the volume of content offered by the battle royale.

For more details on the mobile title, arriving on iOS and Android in the course of 2021 , we refer you to the preview of Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier written by Antonello “Kirito” Bello.