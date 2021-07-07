Thursday, July 8, 2021
Codemasters: The bosses leave the company 5 months after the acquisition of EA

By Vimal Kumar
Electronic Arts have announced that Frank Sagnier and Rashid Varachia, currently CEO and CFO of Codemasters, will leave the company at the end of this July. However, the news should not be interpreted as a negative sign: their departure, EA says, “has always been part of the plan”.Sagnier was CEO since 2014, while Varachia held the position of CFO since 2012. The two will leave the company they led for many years five months after the acquisition by Electronic Arts, which last February welcomed into its Codemasters family, and Slightly Mad Studios outperforming Take-Two’s competition with a $ 1.2 billion bid . Leading Codemasters, which will soon join the galaxy of EA Sports studios managed by Cam Weber, will be from now on Senior Vice President of Product Development Clive Moody and Senior Vice President of Publishing Jonathan Bunney. No changes at the top of Slightly Mad, which will continue to be headed by Ian Bell.”We are incredibly grateful to Frank and Rashid for all they have done for Codemasters and Electronic Arts, and we wish them the best. We are confident that the culture they have created and their innovative spirit will continue to live on in the team,” said EA in an official note. We take this opportunity to remind you that the next Codemasters video game, F1 2021, will be released on July 16 on PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC. It will be accompanied by a Deluxe Edition with 7 historic drivers (including Schumacher and Mass) and will support 120fps next-gen.

