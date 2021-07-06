Genshin Impact 2.0, big news coming soon: the reveal event announced









The first days of July saw a clear increase in the spread of rumors related to the future of MiHoYo’s Action RPG, including new characters and even new areas. In particular, the rumors have focused on an imminent entry of the Inazuma region into Genshin Impact. At the moment, there is still nothing official, but something is moving in the studies of the Chinese development team. Through the Tweet that you find at the bottom of this news, a special presentation event of the “new version” of free to play has been announced.

With the new live broadcast, which will be broadcast on the official Twitch Channel of Genshin Impact, the news that will characterize Genshin Impact with the publication of the 2.0 update should therefore be revealed. Specifically, the appointment was set by MiHoYo for the morning of Friday 9 July. The live broadcast will then be uploaded to the software house’s YouTube channel.

For the moment, the team has not wanted to offer any anticipation on what will be the contents of the big update, but several rumors suggest important news, including the announcement of the release date of the Nintendo Switch version of Genshin Impact. To find out more, you just have to wait a few more days!