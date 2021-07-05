Tuesday, July 6, 2021
HomeGamingRecord-breaking Final Fantasy 14 on Steam, thanks to streamer Asmongold?
GamingNews

Record-breaking Final Fantasy 14 on Steam, thanks to streamer Asmongold?

By Vimal Kumar
0
534




Many years have passed since its release (and its subsequent rebirth), but Final Fantasy 14 never goes out of style. Indeed, it continues to grow, as evidenced by recent data that the MMORPG has recorded on Steam. In the last 24 hours Final, Fantasy 14 reached a peak of 47,542 concurrently connected players on Steam, setting a new record. The previous one amounted to 41,200 players, a figure dating back to June 2019, the month in which the Shadowbringers expansion was launched. The surprising thing is that nothing new has been released this time (the next expansion, Endwalker, won’t be released until November). The sudden increase in players, therefore, seems to be due to the recent moves of the popular streamer Asmongold who, disappointed by the recent developments in World of Warcraft, decided to temporarily abandon Blizzard’s MMORPG to devote himself to Final Fantasy 14. Evidently, his loyal followers (over two million on Twitch) followed quickly, as the spike in connected players was recorded just a day after the first Final Fantasy 14 stream aired. Square Enix, meanwhile, continues on its way. The future of the game looks decidedly rosy: after the PS5 update in May and the patch 5.57 in June, the Make It Rain campaign (July), the patch 5.58 (by August), the Moonfire Faire and The events are also expected soon. Rising, and the return of the collaboration with Final Fantasy XV (September). All this in preparation for the launch of the Endwalker expansion , set for November 23, 2021.

Previous articleGamelife presents Buyback, sell your used games online, here’s how it works
Next articleReturnal is updated: patch 1.4.1 also intervenes on the corruption of save games
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv