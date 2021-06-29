Xbox Game Pass: the new trailer highlights the main features of the service









As you have already noticed, during the evening Microsoft officially confirmed that the xCloud servers have been updated to Xbox Series X and that the streaming gaming service now supports both PCs and Apple devices. To celebrate these milestones, the Redmond giant has released a trailer dedicated to Xbox Game Pass. The video in this, lasting about two and a half minutes, not only highlights the incredible catalog of the service, which offers more than 100 games accessible at no additional cost but also allows you to play without any kind of limitation. In fact, thanks to the enhancement of xCloud and the arrival of browser support on a wide range of devices, all you need is a compatible controller and an active internet connection to play with your friends using your account and keeping all the progress made on your PC. or console. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can exploit the potential of the cloud and access the titles of the EA Play library, which also includes FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Speaking of the games in the catalog, did you know that Judgment may be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?