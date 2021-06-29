Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeGamingXbox Game Pass: the new trailer highlights the main features of the...
Gaming

Xbox Game Pass: the new trailer highlights the main features of the service

By Vimal Kumar
0
211




As you have already noticed, during the evening Microsoft officially confirmed that the xCloud servers have been updated to Xbox Series X and that the streaming gaming service now supports both PCs and Apple devices. To celebrate these milestones, the Redmond giant has released a trailer dedicated to Xbox Game Pass. The video in this, lasting about two and a half minutes, not only highlights the incredible catalog of the service, which offers more than 100 games accessible at no additional cost but also allows you to play without any kind of limitation. In fact, thanks to the enhancement of xCloud and the arrival of browser support on a wide range of devices, all you need is a compatible controller and an active internet connection to play with your friends using your account and keeping all the progress made on your PC. or console. Before leaving you to the trailer, we remind you that only Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers can exploit the potential of the cloud and access the titles of the EA Play library, which also includes FIFA 21 and Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order. Speaking of the games in the catalog, did you know that Judgment may be coming to Xbox Game Pass soon?

Previous articleSucker Punch is looking for designers who played Ghost of Tsushima: will he work on the sequel?
Next articleFinal Fantasy Pixel Remaster: expected to be released in July
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv