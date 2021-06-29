Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Sakurai assures: the next DLC will be the last









While many fans are still hoping for the possible addition of Master Chief in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, E3 2021 brought with it the announcement of the identity of the next upcoming fighter in-game as a DLC. To present all the details about the new member of the roster, Masahiro Sakurai has usually organized a full-bodied dedicated direct. During the appointment, the release date of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tekken-themed DLC was announced, but not only. For the occasion, the Nintendo Game Director shared a personal message, in which he looked with affection at the work done in recent years.” Until now, we have created all kinds of fighters and stages. – he recalled – Gathering all these games, old and new, and bringing them together in one product has been a job that has meant a lot to me. Now that I think about it, Almost ten years have passed since the development of Super Smash Bros for Wii U and Nintendo 3DS. I’ve been working on it for so long, you might call it my masterpiece. ” Despite the affection for the project, however, Sakurai has ensured that the next Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter will truly be the last. It will take some time before its reveal, but the debut is expected for 2021: who will it be?