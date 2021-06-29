Are there games similar to Call of Duty Warzone for free?









Since the day of the official launch Call of Duty Warzone , the first free-to-play standalone battle-royale title of the entire series of shooter by Activision, has been a huge success among the videogame audience, reaching nowadays to boast dozens , if not hundreds, of millions of unique active players across all platforms.However, there are many other products that can be defined as similar to Call of Duty Warzone, whether for the genre of belonging (battle royale first-person shooter) or for the method of use of the game (online multiplayer on a free-to-play model. ), and which could therefore meet the tastes of all fans who appreciate Activision’s battle royale. So let’s see below which are the best of these products.

Fortnite

The most famous of all the products belonging to the battle royale genre currently in circulation is undoubtedly Fortnite : the title of Epic Games, thanks to a skilful mix of style, a fast-paced and easy-to-learn combat system and the possibility of building and demolish structures within the game map, thus creating an infinite amount of new possibilities for action for all players , further accentuated by the continuous changes made in each new season to the game map by the developers.

Apex Legends

Developed and published by Electronic Arts in a completely free form, Apex Legends is a battle royale born a few years ago to ride the wave of Fortnite’s success, and from the latter it takes up some dynamics now considered typical of the genre , such as the division of the progression of the game in seasons and the continuous modification of the game map, however, combining them with a large amount of original gameplay ideas and cueswhich contribute to providing the game with a very specific identity. In particular, on Apex Legends you will find the possibility to select one of the many characters available before throwing yourself into battle alone or with your team: each character has different appearance, skills and characteristics that will allow you to interact with the elements of the map in a way always different, in order to create different tactics and strategies depending on the game situation you are in.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (often abbreviated to PUBG) can be considered as the first major successful battle royale product, with millions of active players enjoying the game for years. Also in this case we are talking about a large-scale battle royale shooter , but unlike Call of Duty Warzone the shooting is decidedly more raw and less fluid, while the huge maps put players in a position to have to use the numerous vehicles available to move around and try to stay within the zone that allows you to stay alive in pursuit of victory.

Destiny 2

Bungie’s sci-fi shooter doesn’t belong to the battle royale genre , but it still has many points of contact with Call of Duty Warzone. Firstly, Destiny 2 can also currently be played for free on all platforms thanks to its free-to-play model ; in addition, the presence of more classic multiplayer modes in addition to the main campaign – which can also be played in online cooperative – further brings Destiny 2 closer to Call of Duty Warzone: in both products there are in fact many situations of close combat with firearms , during which the skill of the individual player makes a difference.