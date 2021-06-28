Nintendo Switch, consoles and games as a gift: Reddit’s gift to a children’s hospital









Pending the publication of the game review coming to Nintendo Switch in 2021, the little guests of the Bristol Hospital will have the opportunity to try their hand at a rich series of videogame challenges. Recently, the pediatric ward of the hospital has in fact received a huge gift: six Nintendo Switch Lite, accompanied by a selection of the best exclusives for the console. From The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Luigi’s Mansion 3, passing through Animal Crossing: New Horizons, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Pokémon Sword, and Pokémon Shield, in total the gift pack includes 24 games, as well as a case and a protective screen for each of the Nintendo Switch Lite.

All this is the result of a fundraising campaign launched on the pages of Reddit, with attendees of the well-known forum who raised $ 2,143 to offer gaming hardware as a gift to the little guests of the Bristol Hospital. The promoter of the initiative is an active user like ” yusuo85 “, who at an early age often had to face the hospital environment, but found comfort in his favorite video games. Eager to offer the same entertainment to other children as well, the latter asked the Reddit community for support, which enthusiastically welcomed the proposal.

Directly at the bottom of this news, you can view the rich loot with which the children and young people guests of the Bristol Hospital can entertain.