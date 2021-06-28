Mario Golf Super Rush ousted Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the UK rankings

Mario Golf Super Rush debuts at the top of the UK rankings, posting 17.5% higher sales than Mario’s previous sports game, Mario Tennis Aces, launched in June 2018.
Super Rush thus ousting Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the throne, the game of Insomniac now occupies third place after a drop in sales of 78% compared to the previous week. FIFA 21, on the other hand, goes back to the second position (+ 10%) thanks to the boost guaranteed by the European Championships EUEFA EURO 2020.
Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus debuts in eighth place with 58% of sales on PS5, 21% on PS4, and 20% on Xbox family consoles. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game occupies the eleventh place, in the Top 20 we also find Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch debuts at position number 29.
- Mario Golf Super Rush
- FIFA 21
- Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Animal Crossing New Horizons
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
- Scarlet Nexus
- Ring Fit Adventure
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbs up to the fourth position while Animal Crossing New Horizons occupies fifth place, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla returns to the sixth position while Ring Fit Adventure reappears at number 9. Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 falls into the Top 40 at number 22 with sales up 374% compared to the previous week.