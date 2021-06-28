Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeGamingMario Golf Super Rush ousted Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the...
Gaming

Mario Golf Super Rush ousted Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the UK rankings

By Arjun Sethi
0
157




Mario Golf Super Rush debuts at the top of the UK rankings, posting 17.5% higher sales than Mario’s previous sports game, Mario Tennis Aces, launched in June 2018.

Super Rush thus ousting Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the throne, the game of Insomniac now occupies third place after a drop in sales of 78% compared to the previous week. FIFA 21, on the other hand, goes back to the second position (+ 10%) thanks to the boost guaranteed by the European Championships EUEFA EURO 2020.

Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus debuts in eighth place with 58% of sales on PS5, 21% on PS4, and 20% on Xbox family consoles. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game occupies the eleventh place, in the Top 20 we also find Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch debuts at position number 29.

  1. Mario Golf Super Rush
  2. FIFA 21
  3. Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart
  4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  5. Animal Crossing New Horizons
  6. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  7. Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition
  8. Scarlet Nexus
  9. Ring Fit Adventure
  10. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe climbs up to the fourth position while Animal Crossing New Horizons occupies fifth place, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla returns to the sixth position while Ring Fit Adventure reappears at number 9. Finally, Cyberpunk 2077 falls into the Top 40 at number 22 with sales up 374% compared to the previous week.

Previous articleHow to clean a PlayStation video game disc
Next articleDeep Insanity is Square Enix’s new cross-media project: game, manga and anime
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv