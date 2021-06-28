Mario Golf Super Rush ousted Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the UK rankings









Mario Golf Super Rush debuts at the top of the UK rankings, posting 17.5% higher sales than Mario’s previous sports game, Mario Tennis Aces, launched in June 2018.

Super Rush thus ousting Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart from the throne, the game of Insomniac now occupies third place after a drop in sales of 78% compared to the previous week. FIFA 21, on the other hand, goes back to the second position (+ 10%) thanks to the boost guaranteed by the European Championships EUEFA EURO 2020.

Bandai Namco’s Scarlet Nexus debuts in eighth place with 58% of sales on PS5, 21% on PS4, and 20% on Xbox family consoles. Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 The Official Video Game occupies the eleventh place, in the Top 20 we also find Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX while Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 for Nintendo Switch debuts at position number 29.

Mario Golf Super Rush FIFA 21 Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing New Horizons Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Minecraft Nintendo Switch Edition Scarlet Nexus Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury