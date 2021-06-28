Elon Musk turns 50 today: here is the gift he would like for his birthday









Fifty candles for Elon Musk. The founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, in fact, today 28 June 2021 turns fifty and through his official Twitter account has revealed, in response to the question published by another profile, what he would like as a gift.

The Dogecoin Rise profile, evidently linked to the cryptocurrency of the dog that Elon Musk has sponsored and helped to grow on several occasions, asked him what he would like for his birthday. Immediately came the sharp reply from the South African, who revealed how his desire is the Starship Super Heavy.

It is not clear if Musk, jokingly, is referring to the flight of the rocket or if he really wants the Starship Super Heavy parked in his driveway or in the garden. The answer, however, is perfectly Musk-style and leaves room for many interpretations.

Tomorrow Elon Musk will hold a keynote at the MWC, where he should talk about his Starlink satellite internet project: the appointment is at 17:30 Italian. Musk was recently at the center of an argument with Anonymous after the hacktivist group posted a video urging him to stop playing with cryptocurrencies. The billionaire, however, responded in an amusing way to the invitation.