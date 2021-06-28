Wednesday, June 30, 2021
HomeTechElon Musk turns 50 today: here is the gift he would like...
Tech

Elon Musk turns 50 today: here is the gift he would like for his birthday

By Arjun Sethi
0
237




Fifty candles for Elon Musk. The founder of SpaceX and CEO of Tesla, in fact, today 28 June 2021 turns fifty and through his official Twitter account has revealed, in response to the question published by another profile, what he would like as a gift.

The Dogecoin Rise profile, evidently linked to the cryptocurrency of the dog that Elon Musk has sponsored and helped to grow on several occasions, asked him what he would like for his birthday. Immediately came the sharp reply from the South African, who revealed how his desire is the Starship Super Heavy.

It is not clear if Musk, jokingly, is referring to the flight of the rocket or if he really wants the Starship Super Heavy parked in his driveway or in the garden. The answer, however, is perfectly Musk-style and leaves room for many interpretations.

Tomorrow Elon Musk will hold a keynote at the MWC, where he should talk about his Starlink satellite internet project: the appointment is at 17:30 Italian. Musk was recently at the center of an argument with Anonymous after the hacktivist group posted a video urging him to stop playing with cryptocurrencies. The billionaire, however, responded in an amusing way to the invitation.

Previous articleGTA 6 is in the early stages of development and will be released in 2024 or 2025 for Tom Henderson
Next articleGenshin Impact, gameplay trailer for Kazuha: the force of the wind in action
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv