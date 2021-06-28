Devil May Cry 6 when it comes out? Dante’s return seems far away









2019 marked the great comeback of Devil May Cry, with a fifth episode that found unanimous acclaim from critics and audiences. In the last months of 2020, there was also space for Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, which marked the debut of the brand on next-gen consoles with new content. The excellent commercial results achieved by the latest adventure of the iconic Dante and his fellow demon killers suggest that Capcom certainly has no intention of abandoning one of its most beloved series. But when does Devil May Cry 6 come out? And what do we know? For the moment the information is really limited if not non-existent, as the Japanese house has never talked about Devil May Cry 6 so far and does not seem to intend to do so soon. Talking about the next chapter of the series were some insiders, in particular Dusk Golem, very active when it comes to making predictions and previews on the future of Capcom productions ( Resident Evilin particular). For Dusk Golem, fans must be prepared to wait ” several years ” before they can get their hands on the sixth episode. However, this is an insider’s comment that, although it has often proved reliable, must be taken with the benefit of the doubt. Other rumors of the past few months would see Hideaki Itsuno at work on Dragon’s Dogma 2. The historical director of the Devil May Cry series since the second chapter released in 2003 has often expressed the desire to want to make a sequel to his 2012 Action / RPG, and it seems that something is moving in that direction. Once again, however, these are mere assumptions, not confirmed by Capcom himself. In short, everything suggests that Devil May Cry 6 is not around the corner at all, even if fans may not have to wait another 11 years (the period between the fourth and fifth chapter of the main series) before seeing Dante in action. In the meantime, there is always the possibility of recovering the latest episode in PS5 or Xbox Series X / S version: here is the review of Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.