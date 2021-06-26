Saturday, June 26, 2021
X-Files, series creator on Pentagon report: “I’m skeptical”

By Arjun Sethi
The truth about UFOs may be getting closer and closer with the Pentagon poised to reveal a new report, but the man who created The X-Files doesn’t believe this new news will bring us any closer to finding it.

In an article, he wrote for the New York Times, the executive producer of The X-Files Chris Carter noted that the recent study by the Government United States on unidentified flying objects
(an unclassified version should be released today at the Congress) do not contain conclusive results.

“And the parts that remain classified will only fuel more conspiracy theories” Carter writes“This is X-Files territory. But it is also the reason for some important questions ”.

Carter explains that, while making Fox’s sci-fi series in the 1990s / early 2000s, he “became a magnet” for stories about UFO sightings and alien encounters. And that made sense.

“The X-Files plot was built on a conspiracy theory: the government is lying about the existence of UFOs and extraterrestrials,” he writes. “Do I think the government lies to us? Absolutely. I am the son of Watergate. Do I believe in conspiracies? Certainly. Will the new report, or any government report, give us clear answers? I’m as skeptical now as I’ve never been. “

Instead, actor David Duchovny said he doesn’t like conspiracy theories, unlike Carter.

The series featured FBI agents Fox Mulder (Duchovny) and Dana Scully played by Gillian Anderson who revealed she had panicked on the set of The X-Files while investigating alien and supernatural phenomena. Mulder was the couple’s believer, a brilliant criminal profiler who had dedicated his career to solving the mystery of his sister’s apparent alien abduction when they were children. Scully was the skeptic, whose apparent alien abduction in Season 2 wasn’t enough to convince her of the existence of extraterrestrials.

