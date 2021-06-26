Summer nail fashion: Kylie Jenner’s bubble nail art and colored french (PHOTO)

This is the right time to discover many new nail art. In particular, the nails sported with great ease by celebrities are in trend. That’s right, even the latter can’t resist and choose many shades to paint their nails. All these nail art are the real stars of this summer 2021, let’s discover the most beautiful ones to copy and show off.

New nail art summer 2021: fantastic colored French by Heidi Klum

Celebrities are always the first to launch new trends and therefore their proposals are absolutely not to be missed. The nails can have many shapes and lengths: then you can achieve those stiletto, round, square, or a dancer. It should be remembered that before making a new nail art you must proceed with cleaning the nail, so be careful!

Kylie Jenner has been opting for bubble nail art lately. This proposal turns out to be very fresh and cheeky, perfect for the summer season. Instead, Heidi Klum has created a colorful and different French manicure on each nail: in this case, the base is nude, for a very original final result.