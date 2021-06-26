Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Ming-Na Wen: “I didn’t know I was shooting the spin-off”









The Star Wars universe is expanding, the live-action projects coming in the coming months are really many and may have confused even the actors involved, Ming-Na Wen said that she had not realized that she was shooting Star Wars: The book by Boba Fett, thinking instead that it was on the set of the third season of The Mandalorian.

Disney and Lucasfilm are generally pretty good at keeping secrets about their projects. Their methods are so secret that Ming-Na Wen starred without knowing which series she was working for.

“We’re so reserved about everything, right? We don’t call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names,” Wen confirmed to Digital Spy. “The show has different names. When I was told I was going to be a regular character, I thought it was for the third season of The Mandalorian. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304 “.



He added: “So for two weeks while working with Temuera Morrison and Robert Rodriguez, I had no idea that I was actually shooting the spin-off. When the crew and cast found out, they were dying, it was so insane. So, yeah, that was it. wonderful to finally find that I was making The Book of Boba Fett. They call it “The Mandalorian 2.5”, in a way. So I wasn’t totally wrong. “



Also, When doesn’t even know if she’ll be involved in Season 3, as she admitted, “I don’t know. You’ll probably find out before I do. I mean, come on, I didn’t even know I was making The Book of Boba Fett, so you’re asking. the wrong person”.



The actress is definitely not the only one to be confused by boba Fett’s book, as fans initially believed this would be the title given to the third season of The Mandalorian. Instead, the two series are different projects, but still connected as in the best tradition.

Temuera Morrison recently unveiled in what period Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett will be set however we still don’t have an official release date for The Book of Boba Fett even though we know it will arrive later this year.