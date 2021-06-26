Saturday, June 26, 2021
Entertainment

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, revealed the origins of Omega and its ties with Boba Fett

By Vimal Kumar
The latest revelation in the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch could shake Boba Fett’s future in the Star Wars universe and link directly to the upcoming spin-off series The Book of Boba Fett.

The Star Wars franchise has made great strides to reconstruct several key aspects of Jango and Boba Fett‘s storyline, especially since the latter appeared in the second season of The Mandalorian.

Since Jango Fett is the base for the clone army that the Republic used in the Clone Wars, it’s no wonder that his story ends up clashing with the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch whose episodes are coming out. every Friday on Disney +.

The Bad Batch tells the story of Clone Force 99 fleeing the Empire in the company of another special and mysterious clone: Omega.

Imperial forces chased after Clone Force 99, but it was the elite series of bounty hunters who rushed at them (Fennec Shand, Cad Bane) that raised the most questions.

Different bounty hunters want Omega for apparently different reasons; in episode 9 titled “Bounty Lost,” we finally learn that the Kaminoans are the ones who pay for the recovery of Omega.

Cad Bane is hired by statesman Lama Su to obtain Omega so that the cloners can collect her DNA and then eliminate her. Omega creator Nala Se is paying Fennec Shand to make sure Omega gets to safety. Let’s also find out what really makes Omega and its DNA so special.

Omega is another first-generation, unaltered clone of Jango Fett, which basically means she is Jango’s “daughter” in the same way that Boba is her “son”.

It also means that Omega is Boba Fett’s little sister, for all intents and purposes. As such, Omega is also the Kaminoans’ only remaining source for the genetic material of the clone army, since Boba vanished from Kamino after the Clone Wars.

It’s an interesting development that could have implications for some Star Wars projects currently being released such as the spinoff series The Book of Boba Fett in which we will see Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). Omega has just become an extremely valuable character in the Star Wars galaxy rather than just being a unique and potentially forgettable secondary character.

