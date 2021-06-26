Space Jam 2: the Looney Tunes invade Batman, Matrix and Mad Max in the new official photos









Space Jam – New Legends is preparing to land in American theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021, and while in Italy we will have to wait until September 23, new official images have emerged on the net showing the Looney Tunes walking around the properties Warner Bros. intellectuals.

Specifically, as you can see at the bottom of the news, the photos in question see Bugs Bunny and Lebron James respectively impersonate Batman and Robin, the Grandmother struggling with a Trinity-style move of the Matrix, Taddeo in the role of Doctor Evil of Austin Powers and Beep Beep whiz in Mad Max: Fury Road.

We also remember that in the official trailer of Space Jam – New Legends other iconic characters of the studio have been spotted such as King Kong, Catwoman, the King of the Night of Game of Thrones, the Iron Giant, the Jetsons, the Flinstones, Pennywise of It, Scooby-Doo, the Yogi Bear, Mr. Freeze and many more.

The plot of the film will in fact see LeBron James and his young son Dom struggling with an evil Artificial Intelligence (played by Don Cheadle) that will trap them inside a digital way in which all the properties of Warner are present. And as you might expect from a Space Jam sequel, the fates of the characters will be played out on a basketball court.