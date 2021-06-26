Sonic 2, officially finished shooting in Hawaii: here is the epic photo from the set









Last month Jeff Fowler announced the end of filming on Sonic The Hedgehog 2, but apparently, he was referring only to the Vancouver works. In fact, in these hours, the director is back on social media at the end of production in Hawaii.

Fowler broke the news by sharing on the net a suggestive photo taken at sunset with the crew, which suggests that, at least on paper, the new chapter will boast breathtaking settings.

Based on Sega’s famous gaming icon, the film, a sequel to the hit film that grossed $ 320 million at the global box office before being cut short by the pandemic, already has a release date set for April 8, 2022. The cast will return Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Adam Pally, and Natasha Rothwell, while among the new entries we point out Shemar Moore in a still unknown role.

In Sonic 2 we will also see in action well-known characters of the franchise such as Miles “Tails” Prower and Knuckles the Echidna, the first of which has already made an appearance on the finale of the first film voiced by Colleen O’Shaughnessey, the historical voice of the fox also in the video games. However, it has not been confirmed whether O’Shaughnessey will return to voice the character in the sequel as well.