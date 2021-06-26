Saturday, June 26, 2021
Entertainment

Rick and Morty 5, the opening scene of the second episode shows us Rick’s paranoia

By Vimal Kumar
Waiting for the release in Italy of the fifth season of Rick & Morty, Adult Swim has released the unmissable opening scene of the second episode. The long-awaited fifth season of the fan-favorite animated series is finally back in the US and the first episode has already been a huge success.

One of the biggest surprises, however, was that the premiere didn’t seem to reveal many of the huge developments of the Season 4 finale. Space Beth’s arrival seemed to involve some big changes, but it looks like we’ll see the impact soon enough.

The preview of the second episode of the fifth season titled Mortyplicity which will air on June 27 on Adult Swim, anticipates that we will finally see the fallout of the arrival of Space Beth when Rick revealed that he had created several decoy clones of each member of the family. to protect them from other unwanted visitors such space Beth in the season 4 finale. Now we can see him in action in the video above.

In the Season 5 premiere of Rick and Morty, there were several major developments for each of the characters. It was previously revealed that we would be seeing more additions to Rick and Morty’s universe’s larger general canon with Season 5, and that’s a fun way to do that as it begins to show another side of Rick’s paranoia.

