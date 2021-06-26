Saturday, June 26, 2021
Radeon RX 6600 and RX 6600XT ever closer: revealed by new AMD drivers

By Arjun Sethi
Already in the spotlight thanks to the certifications required by GigabyteAMD’s new entry-level video cards are closer than ever. The new references spring directly from the official source or the AMD drivers.

After launching the RX 6600M at Computex 2021, it was now clear to everyone that the AMD Navi 23 GPU would sooner or later also arrive on desktop systems. We had a first taste during the presentation of the Radeon Pro W6600, intended for the professional sector, but today we finally have the confirmation that the Radeon RX line will also be enriched with two solutions equipped with this interesting chip.

According to what was discovered by the well-known leaker KOMACHI_ENSAKA, the new drivers hide references to the Device ID of the two cards in question, characterized by the code AMD73FF, just like the 6600M. This detail almost unequivocally reveals that both the 6600 and the 6600XT will have the Navi 23 GPU on board.

Another interesting food for thought concerns the simultaneous appearance of these references. As suggested by the source, it may not be a coincidence and at this point, we can think that AMD intends to launch the two video cards simultaneously or at least in two particularly close events. One thing is certain, the new RX 6600 and 6600XT have never been so close.

At a time still characterized by a strong shortage of semiconductors, the introduction of new cards can only do good for the market, especially entry-level chips. This speech takes on an even greater value after the release of the first version of AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.

Arjun Sethi
