Saturday, June 26, 2021
HomeGamingPS Experience: Sony still has surprises in store for the Ghost of...
Gaming

PS Experience: Sony still has surprises in store for the Ghost of Ikishima leaker

By Arjun Sethi
0
119




The rumors that Sony’s new PlayStation Experience is imminent are increasingly insistent. According to the Jeuxvideo videogame magazine, the big digital event will take place on July 8, and in all likelihood, it is here that we will see the official announcement of Ghost of Ikishima, the stand-alone DLC of Ghost of Tsushima apparently coming in 2021.

Just the leaker of Ghost of Ikishima, Shpeshal_Nick, intervened with a second tweet with which he added new possible information related to the PS Experience. According to the source, usually believed to be reliable, Sony still has at least one other big surprise in store that gamers have not yet heard of in any way.

“I don’t know how much material will be leaked from the Sony show. I know there’s a big surprise that hasn’t come out yet and, for the sake of those who don’t want to receive spoilers, I hope the situation stays that way”, are the words that you can read through the Twitter that we have reported at the bottom of the news.

What could it be, then? One would think of Bloodborne and the allegedly remastered 60fps version for PS5, the first gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarok, or the first projects designed for PS VR 2 . However, the leaker seems to refer to something hard to predict, whose premature reveal could really spoil the surprise for PlayStation fans.

At the moment we just have to wait hopefully for Sony to announce its PlayStation Experience 2021. The Japanese giant has recently registered a new brand linked to the event but has not yet publicly exposed itself to the issue.

Previous articleA coronavirus epidemic hit Asia as early as 20,000 years ago
Next articleTeam Fortress 2 reaches its peak of players on Steam 14 years after release
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv