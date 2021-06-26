PS Experience: Sony still has surprises in store for the Ghost of Ikishima leaker









The rumors that Sony’s new PlayStation Experience is imminent are increasingly insistent. According to the Jeuxvideo videogame magazine, the big digital event will take place on July 8, and in all likelihood, it is here that we will see the official announcement of Ghost of Ikishima, the stand-alone DLC of Ghost of Tsushima apparently coming in 2021.

Just the leaker of Ghost of Ikishima, Shpeshal_Nick, intervened with a second tweet with which he added new possible information related to the PS Experience. According to the source, usually believed to be reliable, Sony still has at least one other big surprise in store that gamers have not yet heard of in any way.

“I don’t know how much material will be leaked from the Sony show. I know there’s a big surprise that hasn’t come out yet and, for the sake of those who don’t want to receive spoilers, I hope the situation stays that way”, are the words that you can read through the Twitter that we have reported at the bottom of the news.

What could it be, then? One would think of Bloodborne and the allegedly remastered 60fps version for PS5, the first gameplay trailer for God of War Ragnarok, or the first projects designed for PS VR 2 . However, the leaker seems to refer to something hard to predict, whose premature reveal could really spoil the surprise for PlayStation fans.

At the moment we just have to wait hopefully for Sony to announce its PlayStation Experience 2021. The Japanese giant has recently registered a new brand linked to the event but has not yet publicly exposed itself to the issue.