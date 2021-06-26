Made in Abyss, Kevin McMullin will adapt the manga for Sony









An adaptation of the Made in Abyss manga is in development at Columbia Pictures, (Sony Pictures Entertainment) as reported by Deadline, and will be written by Kevin McMullin. Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment is producing, along with Bullet Train and Heroes actor Masi Oka.

Made in Abyss is a manga written and illustrated by Akihito Tsukushi and first released in 2012, it was adapted into a 2017 anime TV series and a sequel film that premiered in Japan in January 2020, as well as a game of action role and a digital publication.

Made in Abyss follows an orphaned twelve-year-old girl named Riko, who tries to find her mother, presumably dead, after descending into a giant hole deep in the Earth called the Abyss.

Together with her is her robot friend named Reg who helps her in this adventure. The Abyss contains artifacts and remains of a now-vanished civilization, and is, therefore, the popular hunting spot for Cave Raiders. Those who enter the cave may be the victims of a curse or disease. Riko’s mother, Lyza, was one of the last notable explorers of the Abyss.

Further details on production and casting were not revealed, Roy Lee’s Vertigo and Oka’s Mobius Productions have collaborated on projects such as Deathnote 1 and 2 and Promised Neverland.

The Made in Abyss anime was recently renewed for a second season and the arrival of a live-action adaptation cannot help but delight the fans.