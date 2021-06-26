Madame X, JJ Abrams working on an HBO Max series based on the DC character









JJ Abrams Strikes: The prolific producer will develop together with Angela Robinson DC a new television series for HBO Max, this time dedicated to the character of Madame X.

Not just Constantine and Justice League Dark for JJ Abrams and HBO Max.

The Warner streaming platform is preparing to welcome another DC series produced by Bad Robot (the Abrams production company with which Warner Bros. has a multi-year agreement ) which will be adapted for the small screen by Angela Robinson (The genesis of Wonder Woman, True Blood) and will focus on the character of Madame X.

Also known as Madame Xanadu or Nimue (the sorceress of Arthurian legends), she was introduced in 1978 on the pages of DC comics and is also linked to the Justice League Dark. Among his abilities are precognition, teleportation, telekinesis, and yes, immortality.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the series would be in the early stages of its development and would be part of the same universe as the other shows in production, as well as the Constantine series. Apparently, in fact, we would be trying to carry out an operation similar to that of the MCU, presenting an interconnected universe.

