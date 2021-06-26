Loki, could the Disney + series be linked to Annihilation?









The third episode of Loki may have done more than reveal a resounding truth about the Time Variance Authority, in fact, the foundations may have been laid for one of Marvel’s most popular cosmic story arcs.

Earlier this year, showrunner Michael Waldron said Loki would have lasting ramifications for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Waldron is the showrunner of both the series starring Tom Hiddleston and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it is more evident than ever that the two products will be closely linked.

As the name of the episode suggests, Loki (Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) manage to find themselves on Lamentis-1, one of the moons of the planet Lamentis. They have traveled to 2077, where Lamentis is in the midst of an apocalypse, and parts of the planet are crashing towards Lamentis-1. Over the course of the episode, the duo tries everything in their power to leave the planet, because their stolen TVA device runs out of charge.

Lamentis only appeared in one issue in the Marvel Comics canon, the prologue issue of Annihilation: Conquest. Taking up the events of annihilation, Annihilation: Conquest features Ultron and the Phalanx as the main antagonists of the story as they attempt to conquer worlds with a technology-based approach.

Between the two stories and their connections, virtually all of the characters involved have a modernized feel or are reintroduced into the canon after years. The vast majority of modern Marvel cosmic stories, including the disclosure of the Guardians of the Galaxy, can be traced back to these two stories.

Since we know that Lamentis does, in fact, implode in the year 2077, that means the door is now open for Marvel Studios to do at least one adaptation of Annihilation: Conquest, all thanks to a simple mention in an episode of Loki.

After all, Kevin Feige himself has declared that Marvel Studios they are increasingly interested in non-linear storytelling:

“Of course this film and this story are a special case for Natasha,” said the Black Widow producer. “But the idea of ​​exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is definitely in the plans of all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”



What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!