Khloe Kardashian has finally left the serial cheater and looks better than ever, but many no longer believe that she is like this in reality.

Khloe Kardashian turns 37 this weekend and looks better than ever, and she will also celebrate her birthday as a single woman.

Reality star Khloe Kardashian has been in the spotlight again in recent days over another in a series of breaks with her daughter’s father, basketball player Tristan Thompson.

The news of their breakup came after Thompson was caught by paparazzi entering the room of a villa in Los Angeles with three girls last weekend.

It is no longer known which way it was that the basketball player cheated on Kardashian and that he was caught in the process, and he cheated on her even while she was pregnant. Tristan was also caught in February 2019 kissing Jordyn Woods, Khloe’s younger sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Khloe was returning to the father of her three-year-old daughter True after all, but it seems Tristan has now exhausted all chances. The Kardashian will celebrate her 37th birthday as a single woman over the weekend, and many agree that she now looks better than ever.

And while in the past she has often struggled with criticism at the expense of being overweight, in the last couple of years she has become a fitness inspiration, but many don’t believe she actually looks the same as she did on Instagram.

Speculation that she was overdoing it with editing her photos was further fueled by one of her raw photos that leaked to the internet this April.

Khloe subsequently posted her topless video to show that she really looks like in the photos she shares, but many remain skeptical.

She is also often the target of criticism for her face, which has changed a lot since the public first learned about her. She justifies the drastic changes in her appearance with make-up and filters from applications, and she admits that she had nose surgery.

“My body, my photo, how I will look, and what I want to share is my choice. It is not up to anyone to decide for me or judge what is acceptable or not,” she said a few months ago after being criticized for showing an unrealistic picture of her body and badly affects young people.

Check out our gallery to see how Khloe has changed over the years.