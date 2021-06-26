Flash, Michel Keaton and Bruce Wayne’s car in new photos from the film set









Shooting continues on The Flash film starring Ezra Miller, and while the first shots of Sasha Calle’s Supergirl as a protagonist arrive, there is also room for Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne and his car.

No, we tell you right away: this is not the Batmobile hypothesized some time ago.

However, as you can see from the posts at the bottom of the news, we dare to find who would complain about a car like this …

From the set of the Flash movie directed by Andy Muschietti we are getting more and more shots, and today’s one sees Michael Keaton sitting comfortably in one of Bruce Wayne’s cars (because come on, we all know he has plenty of it), an elegant Mercedes blue (apparently this is a Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Cabriolet, a concept car not yet available to the public).

The film, which in addition to Keaton will also see Ben Affleck’s Batman return, will be a door (indeed, hinge, to quote Muschietti) towards the DC Multiverse, in what could be an excellent counterbalance to Spider-Man: No Way Home, if indeed it too will focus on the Marvel Multiverse, and therefore prove to be one of the most surprising cinecomics among those to come.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

The Flash movie will hit theaters in November 2022.

Michael Keaton in his Bruce Wayne car on #TheFlashMovie set pic.twitter.com/Jm4T84LZQV





— Krypton Caged ™ ⚒ (@kryptoncaged) June 25, 2021