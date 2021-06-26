Saturday, June 26, 2021
Gaming

Far Cry 6: there are 12 Ubisoft studios engaged in the development of the open world

By Arjun Sethi
Ubisoft is fortunate to have a large number of internal studios with which the French company can work on several projects in parallel and, if necessary, to agglomerate some of its teams to best realize a single project.

The emblem of this great organizational freedom is Far Cry 6: as revealed by the audio director Eduardo Vaisman, the new chapter of the open-world shooter series has given birth to the collaboration of 12 internal Ubisoft studios. Although mainly developed in the Toronto headquarters, the game was co-produced together with teams from Montreal, Kiev, Berlin, Shanghai, the Philippines, Berlin, Bucharest, Pune, Odesa, Winnipeg, Montpellier, and Quebec, for level participation global of many developers. It seems that the company wanted to go big and call upon a rather impressive number of internal studies to tell the story of dictator Anton Castillo in the best possible way.

We remind you that Far Cry 6 will be available starting from 7 October on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The project will not only contemplate the presence of the video game, but also other contents such as art books, comics, and books coming out in 2021 that will expand the narrative universe.

