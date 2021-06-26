Courteney Cox: It hurt me because I wasn’t nominated for an Emmy









Actress Courteney Cox admitted in an interview with radio host Howard Stern that she was affected by the fact that she was never nominated for an Emmy Television Award for her role as Monica in the series Friends . Unlike all of her teammates, she received at least one nomination, while Jennifer Anniston and Lisa Kudrow also received a golden statuette for their roles as Rachel and Phoebe . The Emmy Awards are comparable in importance to the Oscar film award in the television world.