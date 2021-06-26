Call of Duty Vanguard, there is pessimism: little news compared to Black Ops Cold War?









In the fall, as every year, a new Call of Duty will be released developed by Sledgehammer Games, a development team already known for having published Advanced Warfare in 2014 and WWII in 2017. The game has not yet been officially presented, but numerous and persistent rumors point to an episode set in the Second World War.

These, however, are not the only rumors circulating about the production: we continue to hear about development problems, which are creating pessimism within the community. In his latest post on YouTube, insider Tom Henderson – who has been quite reliable in recent months by revealing so much information about Battlefield 2042 in advance – has upped the ante by talking about a less ambitious Call of Duty than expected. According to his sources, the multiplayer component of Vanguard “will not be that great “, since it would represent a reinterpretation of the mechanics of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War with a few unique additions: Henderson spoke of a “2.0. “.

Apparently, Sledgehammer would have proposed a large number of new ideas, which unfortunately would have been trashed from the upper floors for “various reasons”. A large number of developers, among other things, would have been moved to Warzone, consequently, the Sledgehammer Games team actively working on the new Call of Duty would be below expectations, at least from a quantitative point of view.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard of the focus on Warzone, which has become a goldmine for Activision. According to other rumors, Call of Duty Vanguard would contain a single-player campaign, as well as a zombie module that fell into the Second World War. Many rumors, few certainties: we are waiting for the reveal that should take place during this summer.