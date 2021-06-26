Saturday, June 26, 2021
HomeGamingAssassin's Creed Valhalla loses pieces: the game director switches to EA Motive
Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla loses pieces: the game director switches to EA Motive

By Vimal Kumar
0
54




Eric Baptizat, the Ubisoft veteran with 16 years of experience in the studio and recently game director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has left the French software house to marry EA Motive.

Ubisoft thus loses one of its longest-lived members and who in the past had already dealt with other popular episodes of Assassin’s Creed, such as Black Flag and Origins. According to reports from the Axios portal, it seems that the abandonment of Baptizat has already occurred a few months ago and that he would have started working for EA Motive as early as last April. His role within the Electronic Arts studio seems to be that of game director of a project not yet announced. At the beginning of the year, EA canceled Gaia after more than 5 years of development: the Motive studio then restarted with a completely new project that hopefully will see the light under the supervision of Baptizat.

For Ubisoft, this is another illustrious departure that took place in the last year, after the departure of other prominent figures such as Alexandre ParizeauAshraf IsmailCharlie Guillemot, and Remi Pellerin. Despite having lost its game director, the adventures of Eivor continue to expand more and more: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have other expansions in 2022 while waiting to find out how The Siege of Paris will turn out coming this summer.

Previous articleTeam Fortress 2 reaches its peak of players on Steam 14 years after release
Next articleFar Cry 6: there are 12 Ubisoft studios engaged in the development of the open world
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv