Assassin’s Creed Valhalla loses pieces: the game director switches to EA Motive









Eric Baptizat, the Ubisoft veteran with 16 years of experience in the studio and recently game director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, has left the French software house to marry EA Motive.

Ubisoft thus loses one of its longest-lived members and who in the past had already dealt with other popular episodes of Assassin’s Creed, such as Black Flag and Origins. According to reports from the Axios portal, it seems that the abandonment of Baptizat has already occurred a few months ago and that he would have started working for EA Motive as early as last April. His role within the Electronic Arts studio seems to be that of game director of a project not yet announced. At the beginning of the year, EA canceled Gaia after more than 5 years of development: the Motive studio then restarted with a completely new project that hopefully will see the light under the supervision of Baptizat.

For Ubisoft, this is another illustrious departure that took place in the last year, after the departure of other prominent figures such as Alexandre Parizeau, Ashraf Ismail, Charlie Guillemot, and Remi Pellerin. Despite having lost its game director, the adventures of Eivor continue to expand more and more: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will have other expansions in 2022 while waiting to find out how The Siege of Paris will turn out coming this summer.