Windows 11 will be a free update for everyone: how to check the compatibility of your PC









The announcement of Windows 11 which took place today allowed us to take a first look at the future that Microsoft wants to reserve for its operating system both in terms of design and functionality. Users, meanwhile, will be delighted as the company has confirmed that it will be a free update to Windows 10.

Yes, Windows 11 will be completely free for all owners of PCs with Windows 10 already installed, exactly as it happened years ago with the transition from Windows 7 and Windows 8 to the current edition of the OS of the Redmond giant. All the news will be accessible from the end of 2021 / beginning of 2022 on PCs all over the world… or almost.

As with any operating system, in fact, there are minimum hardware requirements to be met: specifically, we are talking about a 64-bit CPU with a minimum clock of 1 GHz and 2 or more cores, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of space. storage available; obviously, you also need Windows 10 already installed. However, for those who do not know how to verify the satisfaction of these requirements, there is the PC Health Check tool to understand if the device of interest can support the future update. To download the app you need to go to the page dedicated to Windows 11, scroll down and find the light blue part that says “Check for compatibility”, finally clicking on Download App.

Once you have downloaded the installation file, just start it and follow the steps indicated to install the PC integrity check tool. Then just open it and click on the blue button that says “Check Now”, and that’s it!

