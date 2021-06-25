Windows 11, what was not said in the conference: requirements, compatible apps and more









Tech enthusiasts are talking about nothing else right now: the announcement of Windows 11 has caught the attention of the sector. Microsoft unveiled many details during the conference, but the event left several “pending” issues. For this reason, it is good to analyze what was not said during the keynote.

The first “missing” information is the Windows 11 exit window, which was however revealed to the press and made official soon after through the official blog. There are actually no exact dates, but Microsoft has said that the rollout will start from the next “holidays”, then continue in 2022. Next week a preliminary build will be released for Insider users (so you might think about signing up for the program with a “secondary” computer, please note that this will not be a stable release).

For the rest, it has been revealed that the update will be free for all compatible Windows 10 PCs. Microsoft has also released a special tool to check compatibility so that users can immediately understand whether the various computers are ready or not (if the tool provides “unexpected” results, as reported by some users, we recommend waiting for further guidance from Microsoft). In this regard, the Redmond company following the event revealed further details regarding which PCs will be supported by Windows 11.

In fact, the Windows 11 requirements have been published on the official Microsoft portal. The latter requires a 64-bit processor operating at least 1GHz with two cores or more, 4GB of RAM or more, at least 64GB of internal memory, a video card compatible with DirectX 12 or higher, and WDDM 2.0 driver, a firmware compatible with UEFI Secure Boot, an 8-bit display with at least 720p resolution and 9-inch diagonal upwards and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. Before upgrading to Windows 11, it is recommended that you have at least version 20H1 or higher of Windows 10. Those who use Windows 10 S mode will need to disable it to upgrade. There are also other requirements to use specific OS features.

Note the fact that, also according to what was reported by The Verge, the setup of Windows 11 Home will require a Microsoft account and an active Internet connection. In any case, the update will take place via Windows Update. For the rest, according to what was reported by MSPowerUser, once users have upgraded to Windows 11, the Redmond company will release a single feature update per year (in the second half of each year). Obviously, there will be monthly updates regarding security and bug fixes.

Finally, another important clarification arrived outside the conference is that relating to Android applications compatible with Windows 11. We already know that we will go through the Amazon Appstore: as Amazon itself made known on its official blog, this means there will be some limitations. For example, all apps that depend on Google services will not be available on Windows 11. Furthermore, not all software on the Appstore will arrive on Windows, as developers will have to publish special publications. In fact, initially, there will be only a selection of apps.