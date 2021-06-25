Saturday, June 26, 2021
Matrix, Salma Hayek has given up the role of Trinity: here is the hilarious reason

By Vimal Kumar
Matrix is certainly one of the most successful franchises of recent years but, when the first film of the saga went into production, many actors seemed not to be so convinced of such a “particular” project, and apparently, Salma Hayek was one of them.

In a recent interview with Jada Pinkett Smith for Red Table Talk, the Junonia Mexican star revealed that she was in the running for the role of Trinity but that her laziness was a huge deterrent to her participation in The Matrix.

“I had overcome a lot of obstacles, screen tests, and a lot of auditions. Then they brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test. I’m flexible and agile, but I’m very lazy. I’ve never really gone to the gym, and they like me. they said: ‘For this role, you have to run!’ and I said, ‘What?’. I was bored even walking around the room for once, let alone anything else. After that day they never called me again. “

Salma Hayek, who recently spoke out against criticism of her body, later admitted that Carrie-Anne Moss was more than perfect for the role, emphasizing her incredible physical prowess: “My God! She was so good! She was so embarrassing! She was so fit, she was so focused, she was so disciplined. She was so capable. She was so kind. I looked at this woman and I thought to myself, ‘That’s who I want to be when I grow up. Incredible. “

Meanwhile, the Resurrections title for Matrix 4 seems to be confirmed.

