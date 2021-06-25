Emily Blunt: 5 movies to stream before A Quiet Place 2









Emily Blunt needs no introduction: the A Quiet Place star now has years of career at the highest levels behind her, with a string of successes ringed especially in the last ten years. But which of these films are to be reviewed while waiting to launch in theaters for the new film by John Krasinski?

In looking for 5 titles to recommend we can only start from the film that consecrated the talent of our Emily to the world, namely, The Devil Wears Prada: in the film with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway Blunt gives the best of himself in the role of Emily Charlton, the hateful assistant of Miranda Priestly who with her act as an ultra-snobbish henchman brings added value to a comedy that has now become a cult.

A few years later it was instead the turn of Jane Austen’s The Club, in which we find Blunt in the role of a woman who, between one reading and another of the novels of the famous English writer, tackles passions, dramas, and issues in the life of all days of the people who make up his exclusive club.

Let’s step forward in time and completely change genre: Looper, dated 2012, is one of the most appreciable science fiction films of the last decade, with a plot that has to do with hitmen, time travel, and time paradoxes. In Sicario, however, Blunt is directed by Denis Villeneuve as an FBI agent on a mission that will force her to re-discuss all her beliefs.

Let’s close with something much lighter: Mary Poppins Returns doesn’t even come close to the iconicity of the original, but certainly shows off the actress’s excellent singing and dancing skills, giving her, after Into the Woods, further credibility as a musical star. Returning to the present day, in the meantime, here you will find our review of A Quiet Place 2.