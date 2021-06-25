Saturday, June 26, 2021
Clint Eastwood, grandfather and caring dad: here is the tender post of his daughter Francesca

By Vimal Kumar
We are used to seeing Clint Eastwood in the dual capacity of actor and director, and now, at the ripe old age of 91, he has decided to devote much more time to his large family. The tender post published by his daughter Francesca testifies to how a caring dad and grandfather are.

In the shot that you can see at the bottom of the news, Eastwood appears smiling with his grandson in his arms and reads: “The best dad. Best grandfather” or “The best dad. Best grandfather”. It must be emphasized that the director of Gran Torino had a very troubled love life.

Eastwood had his first daughter from a casual relationship in 1953 and married Maggie Johnson in the meantime. During his marriage, however, the director had an extramarital affair with the dancer Roxanne Tunis from which his daughter Kimber was born, recognized only in 1989. Eastwood and Johnson later had two children but their marriage ended definitively in 1984.

From 1975 to 1989 he is linked to the actress Sondra Locke; despite fourteen years spent together, the two have never married due to the constant betrayals with flight attendant Jacelyn Reeves, with whom she has two other children. From 1990 to 1995 he attended the actress Frances Fisher, from whom Francesca Eastwood was born in 1993. Finally, in 1996 he married the journalist Dina Ruiz. The two have a daughter, Morgan Colette. Their marriage ended in 2014.

