Will PES 2022 change its name? Release confirmed also on PS4 and Xbox One









This morning Konami amazed everyone by releasing the Open Beta of the new PES on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X / S. Good news, even if some doubts remain related to the name of the game.

As confirmed by the publisher (and as seen in some signs that scroll on the sides of the field during the Beta) the complete reveal of the new Konami football game is scheduled for July 21, on this date we will know more about the next game in the series. eFootball PES.

But will it really be called football PES 2022 or will the game change its name? For some time there has been talking of a possible rebranding with eFootball PES which could become eFootball, thus abandoning the PES / Pro Evolution Soccer nomenclature. The doubt is linked to the fact that the project was presented as New Football Game, it is not clear why Konami did not use the name eFootball PES, certainly more appealing than an extremely generic title.

We will find out at the end of July, the publication of the Network Test also on PS4 and Xbox One also confirms the arrival of the game on the old generation consoles, but it is not clear if there will be technical or content differences between the old-gen and new versions. gen, at the moment in fact the publisher has not revealed the exact contents of the soccer game.