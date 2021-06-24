What formats does the Blu Ray player read? It depends on the individual reader









Blu-Ray players, necessary to support the Blu-ray standard conceived by Sony as a successor to DVD, are particularly useful for being able to see particularly high-quality films in the case of CD collecting or in the lack of a suitable connection to watch content. streaming. But what formats do they support?

This question actually has a pretty simple answer: generally, all Blu-Ray players currently on the market support both Blu-ray movies and classic DVDs, along with video standards such as AVI (DivX), MP4, MKV, MPEG-2. , MPEG-4, MKV, M4V, 3GP, MOV, Xvid, WMV, and more, depending on the specific type of Blu Ray player. On the other hand, it may happen that Blu Ray 3D support or rewritable discs are missing, again depending on the player concerned. As for the audio formats, usually among those supported there are AAC, ALAC, DSD, FLAC, MP3, WAV, and WMA.

Wanting to go into technical details, the multimedia supports read by a Blu-ray player can be divided into different categories according to the technology: in the case of Blu-ray discs, for example, we have Blu-ray 3D BD-ROMs, BDs -R (those that can be burned at home), BD-R DL (can be burned at home and double layer, to hold more data), BD-RE (can be burned and rewritten) and BD-RE DL (like the previous ones, but double layer). In the case of DVDs, however, we can find DVD Video (any film purchased), DVD ± R (burnable), DVD ± R DL (double layer burnable), and DVD ± RW (burnable and rewritable).

In other words, to be sure which formats are supported by a specific Blu-ray player, the only solution is to check the technical datasheet which abbreviations are present.

