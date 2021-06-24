Saturday, June 26, 2021
Summer of Football, the new initiative from PlayStation and FIFA 21

By Arjun Sethi
Sony Interactive Entertainment has kicked off the Summer of Football, an initiative for all fans of FIFA 21 who, between a real match and another, want to demonstrate their skills by engaging in special challenges on PS4, after which they can be collected trophies and try to win a PlayStation 5 console.

Summer of Football consists of four initial challenges, each of which will allow you to earn a dedicated in-game trophy and to be able to redeem a football avatar as a reward. Those who manage to complete all four challenges by winning the trophies will have access to the final question by answering which they can participate in the draw to win prizes, including a PS5 console.

  • Challenge 1 – Earn money: End of story, 11 June 2021 – 20 June 2021
  • Challenge 2 – Earn: Co-copy of Aces, 21 June 2021 – 27 June 2021
  • Challenge 3 – June 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021
  • Challenge 4 – 5 July 2021 – 11 July 2021
  • Final application – July 12, 2021 – July 18, 2021

It will be possible to complete the challenges at any time, even one day before the conclusion of the contest, without stringent time limits for participation. To register, just enter your PSN ID at this address.

Please note – Codelist.biz is in no way involved in the organization and promotion of the Sony Interactive Entertainment Italia Summer of Football initiative, the news is reported only for the record.

