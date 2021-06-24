NEO The World Ends With You: Demo Coming Soon? Square-Enix uploads and deletes a video









The release of NEO The World Ends With You is now just over a month away, being set for July 27 on PS4 and Nintendo Switch. However, it seems that players will be able to preview the new chapter of the series thanks to the arrival of a demon whose availability would seem very close.

On its official Twitter profile, in fact, Square-Enix would have uploaded and immediately deleted a new video focused on the game that ends with the phrase ” play the demo now “. Judging from the message and the apparent mistake made by the Japanese giant that would have prematurely sent the announcement online, it seems reasonable to expect the availability of this demo version in a short time. In the next few hours, in fact, an intervention by the producer of the series, Tetsuya Nomura, is expected in Japan, which will provide various details on the new The World Ends With You. This could therefore be an opportunity to officially announce the availability of the demo, so all that remains is to wait for what will happen in the next few hours.

A follow-up to the first installment of the series originally released on Nintendo DS in 2007 and then converted to Nintendo Switch in 2018, NEO The World Ends With You will also be released on PC in the coming months. If you are curious to find out more information on Square-Enix’s new Action / RPG you can read our tried-and-true NEO The World Ends With You.