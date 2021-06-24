Metroid Dread leads the series on Wii U: Samus Aran rules the Old Gen Nintendo









Still, orphans of substantial updates on the highly anticipated Metroid Prime 4, fans of the Nintendo series had something to celebrate at E3 2021.

From the Nintendo Direct stage organized for the videogame fair, the Kyoto giant has in fact announced a completely new chapter of the Metroid series. With the latter ready to tread again the 2D imagery on Nintendo Switch, the reveal of Metroid Dread quickly proved to be a great success. In particular, the decidedly positive data on pre-orders has now been joined by another phenomenon, which sees the protagonist … Nintendo Wii U!

A brief look at the Best Sellers ranking on the old gen console of the Japanese company reveals in fact a renewed interest of the public for the previous adventures of Samus Aran. From Metroid: Zero Mission a Metroid Fusion, the previous epics of the bounty hunter have been stormed by the owners of the hardware, eager to be found prepared for the return of the IP on the Nintendo Switch. Directly from the Game Boy Advance era, the two titles respectively occupy first and second place in the standings, while the Metroid Prime: Trilogy just misses the podium, stopping in fourth place.

