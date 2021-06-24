Loki, a dark secret about TVA revealed: what does it mean?









The third episode of Loki arrived on Disney + revealing where the God of Deception ended up after leaving the Time Variance Authority following his female variant through a time portal and new information on Loki’s sexuality.

The episode sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Lady Loki / Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) on Lamentis-1, a moon with a sizable population that will be destroyed by the planet it orbits.

Unexpectedly, a huge secret is revealed to us about the Time Variance Authority (TVA): every employee of the TVA, from the Minute Men to the standard employees, are all-time variants like Loki and were not created by the Keepers of Time as mentioned at the beginning.

Sylvie explains this to Loki while also adding some details about how their enchanting power works. Sylvie reveals that they must make “physical contact and then grab their mind” to “possess “ any individual they want to control and adds that some minds are easier to charm than others. This leads Sylvie to tell Loki about the TVA soldier Minute Man they kidnapped and possessed in the second episode.

The TVA soldier, Sylvie says, was just a normal person on Earth before he was recruited by the TVA. Loki claims he was told (by Mobius) that TVA created all of its employees. Sylvie replies that such an idea is ridiculous, before throwing the biggest bomb: TVA employees are all Time Variants, just like Loki and Sylvie.

If that’s true, TVA is built on fabrications and lies, and it appears that none of its employees other than one or two individuals including Ravonna Renslayer (GuGu Mbatha-Raw) have any idea who or what they really are.

Sylvie’s explanation means that Owen Wilson’s Mobius could also be a variant, as it has been left in the dark by the so-called Time Keepers.

It seems, therefore, that the TVA locates the temporal variants and uses them for its own means. Those that are not compliant are eliminated from existence, but those who choose to help TVA do so without knowing what happens next.

What does this mean for the TV series? Loki and Sylvie could destroy the TVA from the inside.

Loki, however, may reveal this big secret to Mobius to try to convince him that he, as well as the other TVA employees, have been scammed. This could lead to a riot within the TVA and see Loki, Sylvie and Mobius lead a revolution against the Guardians of Time, Ravonna, and any other commander-in-chief.

Alternatively, MCU fans think the collapse or destruction of the TVA could lead to the arrival of Kang the Conqueror. It’s a plausible theory, but we’ll have to wait to find out for sure.

Hiddleston has already revealed that Episodes 4 and 5 will be the ones where “the whole series takes off in a direction I certainly didn’t anticipate,” so let’s hope we have more answers to our questions.

Don’t miss our video review of the third episode of Loki and let us know in the comments what you think could happen in the next episodes of Loki after this revelation!