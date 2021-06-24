Like a cat on the ring road, the sequel arrives at the cinema: here is the release date









Last September the shooting of Come un Gatto in Tangenziale 2, the sequel to the successful comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, started. The new film, produced by Wildside and Vision Distribution in collaboration with Sky and Amazon Prime Video, is called Come un Gatto in Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto and will soon be in cinemas.

In fact, it will be released in cinemas on August 26th, in a period historically reserved for the releases of the great Hollywood blockbusters, and in the hopes of the producers, it will be the Italian film that will mark the beginning of the recovery of the film industry after the pandemic and the closure of theaters.

“Many things are more important than a film, even if in certain moments few things can become as important as a film” commented director Riccardo Milani. “Gatto returns to the cinema and I am as happy as he is and as much as his audience was waiting for him.”

“The distribution of the film, in our objectives, represents the great cinematographic event that will decree the return of the general public and the real restart of the market” added Massimiliano Orfei, managing director of Vision Distribution.

The screenplay for Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto is written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, Paola Cortellesi and Riccardo Milani. The photography is by Saverio Guarna, the scenography by Maurizia Narducci, the costumes by Alberto Moretti, the editing by Patrizia Ceresani and Francesco Renda. Sonia Bergamasco and Claudio Amendola also return to the cast , together with the new entries Luca Argentero and Sarah Felberbaum.