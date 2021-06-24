Saturday, June 26, 2021
HomeEntertainmentLike a cat on the ring road, the sequel arrives at the...
Entertainment

Like a cat on the ring road, the sequel arrives at the cinema: here is the release date

By Arjun Sethi
0
88




Last September the shooting of Come un Gatto in Tangenziale 2, the sequel to the successful comedy with Paola Cortellesi and Antonio Albanese, started. The new film, produced by Wildside and Vision Distribution in collaboration with Sky and Amazon Prime Video, is called Come un Gatto in Tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto and will soon be in cinemas.

In fact, it will be released in cinemas on August 26th, in a period historically reserved for the releases of the great Hollywood blockbusters, and in the hopes of the producers, it will be the Italian film that will mark the beginning of the recovery of the film industry after the pandemic and the closure of theaters.

“Many things are more important than a film, even if in certain moments few things can become as important as a film” commented director Riccardo Milani“Gatto returns to the cinema and I am as happy as he is and as much as his audience was waiting for him.”

“The distribution of the film, in our objectives, represents the great cinematographic event that will decree the return of the general public and the real restart of the market” added Massimiliano Orfei, managing director of Vision Distribution.

The screenplay for Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto is written by Furio Andreotti, Giulia Calenda, Paola Cortellesi and Riccardo Milani. The photography is by Saverio Guarna, the scenography by Maurizia Narducci, the costumes by Alberto Moretti, the editing by Patrizia Ceresani and Francesco Renda. Sonia Bergamasco and Claudio Amendola also return to the cast , together with the new entries Luca Argentero and Sarah Felberbaum.

Previous articleBlack Widow, where was Red Guardian during the events of Avengers: Endgame?
Next articleCobra Kai 4, how long is missing from the release of the Netflix series?
Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv