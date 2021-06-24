Killer Instinct: will the series return to Xbox Series X / S? Speak Phil Spencer









Among the Xbox One launch titles in 2013, where it was also distributed through the free-to-play formula, the Killer Instinct reboot has been supported for a long time by Microsoft over the years, with the arrival of three different Seasons and constant updates.

During his speech in the latest edition of the podcast Dropped Frames, the boss of the Xbox division Phil Spencer also discussed the fighting game born from the mind of Rare in the 90s, focusing on the possibility that the series may continue in the future on Xbox Series X / S and PC. ” There are so many great games in our catalog that I would love to review. The reaction when we remade Killer Instinct at the launch of Xbox One was fantastic. I can say that Matt Booty [other Xbox division executive, ed.]and I have talked several times about KI and where we would like the franchise to go, it is in our hearts and minds that we want to continue doing something with KI, “explains Spencer showing all interest in wanting to resume the franchise in the future.

However, this does not seem to happen in a short time, given that in practice there is no plan for a new chapter in the series: ” It’s about finding the right team and the right opportunity “, Spencer underlines, thus specifying that ” not there’s no kind of disinterest if we’re not doing more with KI, we love the franchise and its community. ” We will therefore see if in the future Microsoft will want to take over the brand and build something new for the next-gen.

