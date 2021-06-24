Saturday, June 26, 2021
Halo Infinite: Tom Henderson responds to Phil Spencer, will the game be released in November?

By Arjun Sethi
Halo Infinite does not yet have a launch date and this has made many people suspicious, in a recent interview, however, Phil Spencer wanted to clarify the situation, reiterating that there is no possible postponement on the horizon for Halo Infinite.

The head of the Xbox division points out that 343 has identified three or four dates for the launch of Halo Infinite but there are many factors to consider, including the strong competition from other titles of the same genre coming at the end of the year, such as Back 4. Blood, Far Cry 6, Battlefield 2042, and the new Call of Duty, just to name a few.

Tom Henderson, a reliable leaker with a decidedly positive track record, instead stated on Twitter that Halo Infinite should be released in mid-November, thus denying the rumors that they spoke of a launch in October or December.

On Reddit and ResetERA, it is speculated on what the launch date could be, Microsoft will release Forza Horizon 5 on November 9 and according to many Halo Infinite will arrive shortly after, probably on November 16 or 23, however just in time to push Xbox sales Series X / S and the Game Pass for Thanksgiving Day and subsequent Black Friday.

