GreedFall arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with the Gold Edition









Spiders Studio and Focus Home Interactive have announced that GreedFall will arrive on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S with a new edition called Gold Edition and available from June 30 in all stores.

This re-release features native 4K resolution support, faster loading, and generally improved performance on current-generation consoles. But there’s more because the pack also includes the new expansion The De Vespe Conspiracy, set in the uncharted land of Teer Fradee.

The De Vespe Conspiracy expands the beloved world and story of GreedFall, inviting you to set foot in a previously unknown region of Teer Fradee and take on a new intrigue. Navigate a web of lies, manipulations, and secrets as you uncover a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power. Explore an unexplored region of the island, fight strange new beasts, upgrade your gear, and face a new evil enemy faction.

The expansion will also be available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, GreedFall will debut on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S on June 30th in a physical version that also includes a double poster, three lithographs, and a set of stickers. A great opportunity to (re) discovers one of the video games from the Focus Home Interactive lineup.