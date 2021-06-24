Saturday, June 26, 2021
Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 and Beyond: Several elements will differ from the original

By Vimal Kumar
It is a particularly prosperous period for the Final Fantasy universe, with Square Enix bringing to the attention of the public an extensive review of productions dedicated to the JRPG series.

Between the re-release of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the waiting for updates on the debut of Final Fantasy XVI, and the publication of the Demo of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the meat on the fire is really a lot. For the moment, however, details are still missing on what will be the future of the ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake project.

The Japanese company has not yet shown the expected Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 to the public, although some considerations on this have recently been shared by the authors. In telling the origins of the scene at the Holybee Inn of Final Fantasy VIi RemakeSquare Enix has in fact announced that even in the future the project will give differences from what was present in the iconic JRPG of the Nineties.

” The scene – it is claimed – is a key example of something that has changed drastically from the original Final Fantasy VII. We were a bit ‘worried about what players would think, but the scene was received with great enthusiasm […]In the future, some parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original, “ for an approach that will follow the example of the sequence at the Honeybee Inn.

